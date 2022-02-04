NATCHITOCHES, La. -A male’s body found in an oxidation pond behind Payne subdivision in Natchitoches has been identified as a LaSalle Parish missing person, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.
The body was positively identified by a Shreveport forensic pathologist as Joshua Lee Humphries, 35, of Trout. His death has been ruled as a homicide, however, detectives are not releasing the cause of death at this time.
Humphries was reported missing by family to the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 13. Natchitoches police found his vehicle abandoned in Natchitoches just prior to him being reported missing.
Humphries was known to possibly frequent the Alexandria area and possibly Natchitoches.
LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office, news media and multiple social media posts were circulated requesting assistance in hopes of locating Humphries. LaSalle Parish sheriff’s detectives, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches police, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and other agencies began to investigate Humphries disappearance.
The investigation led to information of a body being in an oxidation pond at the rear of Payne subdivision. It was recovered Wednesday night.
Detectives said the body had been in the water for several days.
This morning, Wright, Chief Deputy Greg Dunn and several detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau, NPSO High Tech Crime Unit and Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force met during a briefing on the homicide investigation.
Detectives are actively pursuing leads in the case conducting interviews and collecting evidence.Three search warrants have been executed at different undisclosed locations near Natchitoches.
"We are making progress in the investigation, but due to sensitivity and confidentiality of our investigation no further information will be released at this time," said Wright.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
"The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit is also assisting in the investigation as we continue to gather and collect evidence," Maj. Reginald Turner said. "We extend our condolences and sympathy to Humphries family."