SHONGALOO, La. — Webster Parish authorities have been unable to make a positive identification on the body found on the north end of the parish Tuesday, according to Sheriff Jason Parker.
The sheriff said Wednesday the body, which is believed to be a white male, was sent to Little Rock, Arkansas for an autopsy. The body was located Tuesday morning by the owner of the property where it was found.
Parker would not go into details on the exact location, only noting that the body was found on the north end of the parish, citing an ongoing investigation into the matter.
According to other sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the body was found in Shongaloo, located in rural north Webster Parish.