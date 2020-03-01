CONVERSE, La- The Sabine Parish Coroner's office is investigating a possible drowning off Midway Road in Converse.
The coroner said the victim, C B Leatherwood, 79, had gone fishing with a friend Saturday. The friend left early and left Leatherwood to fish alone.
The friend attempted to call Leatherwood's cell phone but the call went unanswered. He was then reported missing Sunday morning.
As deputies searched the bank area of Hall Pond, they discovered Leatherwood's body in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no suspicion of foul play at this time.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.