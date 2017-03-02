Shreveport Police are investigating the discovery of  a body Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Bert Kouns near Wallace Lake Road.

Details are limited, but at about 2:30pm, there were at least six units on the scene.  

Police say it is the body of a female and initial reports were that it doesn't appear to be natural causes.  

Upon further investigation, police now say it appears she died from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

