Shreveport Police are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Bert Kouns near Wallace Lake Road.
Details are limited, but at about 2:30pm, there were at least six units on the scene.
Police say it is the body of a female and initial reports were that it doesn't appear to be natural causes.
Upon further investigation, police now say it appears she died from a self inflicted gunshot wound.
