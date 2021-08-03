MINDEN, La. -- The body of a man found in rural Webster Parish last week has been positively identified.
Sheriff Jason Parker said DNA confirmed the man is Ty Dakota Tucker, 26, of Shongaloo. He had been reported missing by his family on July 26.
The investigation into his death is ongoing. It's being investigated as a homicide until proven otherwise, Parker said.
A landowner found Tucker's body on his land off Bud Lee Road on July 27.
The body was sent to Little Rock for an autopsy. While DNA results were returned to the sheriff's office Thursday, the full autopsy report has not been completed.