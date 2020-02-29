SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the body that was found near Wallace Lake Saturday.
Rodney Christopher Nordby, 33, of Shreveport was found around 5:30 p.m. at Milton James “Hookie” Cameron Memorial Park at the south end of Wallace Lake Road.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says two teenagers found "a bundle" at the edge of the parking lot that looked suspicious and called law enforcement.
Deputies said it was the body of a white male. Cindy Chadwick with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said the body did have an injury.
No word on what type of injury the man sustained or if it was fatal. Chadwick adds the body wasn't there for very long and they are treating the case as a homicide.
Anyone with information should call the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-675-2170 or Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.