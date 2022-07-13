HOUMA, La. - Houma police have booked the mother and live-in boyfriend in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy whose body was found in a trash can Tuesday.
Records at the Terrebonne Parish jail show that Maya Jones, 28, was booked with first-degree murder, obstruction of justice and evidence tampering. Bond was set at $100,000 for the obstruction and tampering charges, but there is no bond for the murder charge, records show.
Jermaine Robinson, 36, identified by police as Jones' live-in boyfriend, also was booked with first-degree murder, obstruction of justice and evidence tampering, as well as drug charges.
During a press conference Wednesday, Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman said that the child's body was found in a black duffle bag that was stuffed into a trash can. He showed stills from surveillance video showing Jones and Robinson carrying the bag behind a business near where the body was found. He said before the body was found, people from city, parish, state and federal agencies were working to find the child.
Police said Ezekiel Harry went missing Tuesday afternoon, and his body was found around 6 p.m.