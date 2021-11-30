TEXARKANA, Ark. - The body of an 85-year-old fisherman was recovered Tuesday morning from First Old River Lake in Miller County.
Responders were called to the scene when a body was spotted floating in the water. Motorists reported seeing the unidentified man's vehicle still in the same location with clothing beside it.
Authorities said the victim may have been trying to load or unload his boat when he went into the water. The trailer was still attached to the truck but the boat was in the water when responders arrived.