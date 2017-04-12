The body of a man who drowned Saturday after reportedly assisting two children who were struggling in the water has been recovered.
The victim is identified as 36-year-old Joseph Akins of Elysian Fields, Texas.
"A Marine. A hero. A bright loving man," said sister Amanda Akins.
Akins was with two adults and two children on a boat Saturday on Cross Lake. Shreveport fire officials say he jumped into the water to help get the children back into the boat. He went under the water and did not resurface.
A couple in another boat saw the situation, helped get an adult and the children out of the water and called 911. Shreveport firefighters, police officers and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries responded. They searched until nightfall then returned Sunday to resume their efforts.
The search covered more than 20 square acres.