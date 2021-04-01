Arthur Wright Jr.

MANY, La. -- The body of a man reported missing Wednesday from his residence on Mallard Road has been found, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said. 

Shortly before 10 a.m. today, a first responder involved in the search for 85-year-old Arthur Wright Jr. found him on a gated private road about 100 yards from Mallard Road. The discovery was about a half-mile from Wright's home.

Foul play is not suspected; however, Wright's body will be sent for an autopsy to determine cause of death. 

Wright's family reported him missing after they returned home Wednesday morning from a doctor's appointment and saw he was gone from the house. Wright was in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, according to the family. 

Sheriff's deputies, first-responders, Chief Deputy Brad Walker and Mitchell began the search of the wooded area around Wright’s home, along with his family and friends.

Cold-nosed tracking dogs from Shreveport Fire & Rescue were contacted and joined the search. Dogs picked up Wright’s scent and tracked down Mallard Road towards Lone Star Road where the scent was lost.

Deputies even checked out a report that Wright was seen at a Walmart later that night. 

Mitchell said the  outcome was not what he was expecting. He and his staff extend their condolences and prayers to the Wright family. 

