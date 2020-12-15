AVERY ISLAND, La. - Mine rescue teams recovered the body of a missing miner on Tuesday.
Early Monday morning, Cargill’s Avery Island salt mine experienced a roof collapse. Two employees were unaccounted for, while all 16 other employees working that shift were evacuated with no injuries reported.
Below is a statement from Cargill issued Tuesday afternoon:
Cargill is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in our community. I can confirm that this morning the rescue team recovered one of the missing miners who was fatally injured in the accident. We are continuing to do everything we can to locate the other team member with whom we have not had contact since the accident. Out of respect for the families, we will not be sharing further details about the employees at this time. Our sympathy is with the family who is mourning the loss of a loved one and we are offering support to them.
We are working around the clock with the Mine Safety and Health Administration to safely complete the rescue efforts. We care about our teammates and have professional grief counselors on site at our facility who will be available to our team as needed. The safety and well-being of our colleagues is our top priority. We are grieving with the community as we face this loss together.
Records at the U.S. Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration show about 50 citations issued at the Avery Island Mine for alleged violations of federal safety and health standards for mines over the course of 2020.
Those records show inspections carried out in February, March, April, May, June, September, November and December of this year.
The most recent citation, issued on Dec. 3, was for "ground conditions that create a hazard to persons shall be taken down or supported before other work or travel is permitted in the affected area. Until corrective work is completed, the area shall be posted with a warning against entry and, when left unattended, a barrier shall be installed to impede unauthorized entry."
Other citations over 2020 were issued for violations regarding firefighting equipment, danger signs, safety equipment, safety defect processes and parking procedures for equipment.
The mine was cited for at least four times recently for violation of a regulation that requires maintenance of "self-rescue" equipment for miners. The regulation requires that a self-rescue device be available for every person in the mine.
Fines were levied for all of the citations issued prior to November, with most of them identified as closed. Two of the citations are listed as delinquent; they were issued to Master Drilling USA. Only a few of the citations were issued to Master Drilling; almost all of them were issued to Cargill Deicing Technology.