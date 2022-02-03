NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The discovery Wednesday night of a man's body in an oxidation pond near a Natchitoches subdivision is being investigated as a homicide, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Thursday in a news release.
An investigation by Natchitoches and LaSalle sheriff's deputies led to information that the body was in the pond. Detectives from both agencies used boats and lighting equipment to recover the body at around 8:30 p.m.
An autopsy will be performed today to determine positive identification and the manner and cause of death.
The investigation is in its early stages, Wright said.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.