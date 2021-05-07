SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the person whose body was found in the Red River near Lock & Dam No. 5 earlier this week.
The coroner said Tommie Shane Weeks, 41, of Benton, was found near Bishop Point just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies recovered Weeks' body after an employee of the dam spotted it floating in a brushy, turbulent area of the river.
Weeks was identified through fingerprint and dental records comparison.
An autopsy was ordered.