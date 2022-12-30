SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the system-wide boil advisory for the City of Shreveport.
The order was issued after several major water pipe leaks throughout the city.
A boil advisory for the following water systems have also been lifted Friday.
- Town of Ringgold (new)
- Blanchard Water System
- Central Claiborne Water System
- Town of Coushatta
- Ceston Water System
- Fairview-Union Water System
- South Toledo Bend Water District
These water customers can now resume normal water use with adherence to the recommendations below.
• Flush all household plumbing and appliances through the cold water taps for at least 5 minutes. Longer service lines may require additional flushing.
• Dump ice from automatic ice makers that were in service during the boil advisory. To completely flush out the lines, dump at least 3 batches of ice made after the advisory has been lifted. Disinfect the ice storage bins, as well.
• For hot water tanks, inline filters, or water coolers, run enough water through the system to replace at least one full volume of the lines and tanks.
• Replace any disposable water filters.