Boil advisory lifted

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the system-wide boil advisory for the City of Shreveport.

The order was issued after several major water pipe leaks throughout the city.

A boil advisory for the following water systems have also been lifted Friday.

  • Town of Ringgold (new)
  • Blanchard Water System
  • Central Claiborne Water System
  • Town of Coushatta
  • Ceston Water System
  • Fairview-Union Water System
  • South Toledo Bend Water District

These water customers can now resume normal water use with adherence to the recommendations below.

• Flush all household plumbing and appliances through the cold water taps for at least 5 minutes. Longer service lines may require additional flushing.

• Dump ice from automatic ice makers that were in service during the boil advisory. To completely flush out the lines, dump at least 3 batches of ice made after the advisory has been lifted. Disinfect the ice storage bins, as well.

• For hot water tanks, inline filters, or water coolers, run enough water through the system to replace at least one full volume of the lines and tanks.

• Replace any disposable water filters.

Report a typo on this article
2
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments