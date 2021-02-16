OIL CITY, La - The Oil City Water Works System is issuing a voluntary boil advisory due to an interruption in service from extreme winter weather.
Keatchie Water System is also issuing a voluntary boil advisory for its residents.
While water issues are being repaired, it is recommended for all Oil City and Keatchie residents to boil their drinking water until the advisory has been lifted. This includes water used to cook with, to drink, as well as water used to brush teeth.
Make sure to boil your water for one full minute (the minute starts after water begins bubbling). To get rid of the flat taste, shake the water in a container or add a pinch of salt.