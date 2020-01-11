Boil advisories have been issued for several rural water districts.
The Doyline Waterworks District No. 1 system remains under a boil advisory because of power outages that may have compromised the disinfectant process.
The South Bossier Water System was under a boil advisory because of power outages.
South Claiborne Water System has issued a boil advisory for some of its customers because of the severe weather.
The affected area is for customers from Highway 518 south to Arcadia then down Highway 519 and all residences below Highway 518 South.
Due to a water line break caused by a lightning strike, the CBB Water System serving the Cypress Black Bayou area in Benton is experiencing a water service outage. It's in the Cypress Village Subdivision and the Water's Edge Subdivision at Cypress Village Drive at Shirley Lane.
Because of the outage, the water provided to homes in the area may not be safe to use and a boil advisory remains in place.