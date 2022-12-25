NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches Distribution System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately for Oak Grove Community including Johnson Chute, Hwy 3191, Posey Rd, and Hwy 504. This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System.
It is recommended that all consumers in the Oak Grove Community disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)
Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.
This boil advisory does not affect the remainder City of Natchitoches Water Distribution System.