Recent damage to the City of Bossier City water distribution system near the intersection of Benton Road and Hackberry Drive will require additional corrective measures to reestablish permanent service to customers within the Cypress Bend Subdivision.
These repairs are scheduled to begin tomorrow, March 7th, 2017 at 8:00 am and are expected to be complete by 8:00 am the following morning, March 8th, 2017. During this time, water service to this area will be suspended as needed to make the needed repairs. Additionally, the north bound turning lane on Hackberry Drive will be closed to provide access and staging for the construction effort during this time.
Due to this disruption, the water produced by the water supply system will be of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the City of Bossier Utilities is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY.
This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Bossier City Department of Utilities. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.) Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.
Bossier City will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.