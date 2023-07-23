RINGGOLD, La. - A boil advisory has been issued by the Mill Creek Water System that serves Ringgold, La.
It is recommended that all consumers in the affected area disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
• Boil water for one full minute in a clean container, starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle. pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)
The advisory is until further notice.