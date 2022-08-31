SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Department of Water and Sewerage is issuing a boil advisory for the city's entire water system.
During a routine inspection, the Louisiana Department of Health identified areas needing repairs on top of several storage tanks at key points in the system.
LDH required the boil advisory to be issued.
Water Department officials do not believe the northern portion of the city has been impacted but are issuing a system-wide boil advisory out of an abundance of caution, city officials said.
The system is in compliance with microbiological testing and the results haven’t given any indication of contamination, city officials added.
It is recommended that water be disinfected before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.
The advisory is expected to be lifted once the repairs are made and satisfactory test results are obtained.