BOSSIER CITY, La. - The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their water system. The advisory is for Bossier water customers residing along Viking Drive between Airline Drive and Benton Road.
Bossier maintenance crews responded to an emergency water main blowout at approximately 11 this morning on Viking Drive. The 12-inch water main was struck by a contractor doing work in the area. Maintenance crews were able to isolate and valve down this area. Repair work is ongoing.
All work expected to be completed by 4:30 pm.
The advisory is a precautionary measure and Bossier City recommends water customers boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. The advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.
Water customers will be notified when the advisory is rescinded.