BOSSIER PARISH, La. - The Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District 1 in Bossier Parish has declared a boil advisory for the Dogwood subdivision in Bossier Parish, according to the Bossier Parish Police Jury.
The water system experienced a water main break on Pine Haven Lane, south of Dogwood Trail. As a result the system is temporarily shut down.
Larry V. Landry, Director of Public Works for Bossier Parish Utilities issued the boil advisory and said it will take several hours to get the water back online. He said the water system will be under a boil advisory until Tuesday at the earliest. The shutdown is affecting over 1,000 service connections in the area.