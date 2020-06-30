SHREVEPORT, La. -- Repairs following a water main blowout have prompted a voluntary boil advisory at the Salvation Army's Boys & Girls Club in the 2000 block of Greenwood Road.
City officials said after the repairs the water supplied by the distribution system may be of questionable microbiological quality so the boil advisory is a precautionary move.
Water should be boiled for one minute before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or food preparation.
The boil advisory will be lifted after satisfactory laboratory test results are in.