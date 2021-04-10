LEARY, TX. - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Leary to notify all customers of ID 0190093 public water system to boil their water prior to consumption.
The loss of water was due to a power outage at the City’s pressure source. The area impacted is The City of Leary’s water system.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or for other human consumption purposes.