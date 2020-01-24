NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A boil advisory has been issued for the Payne Subdivision in Natchitoches until further notice.
The advisory does not impact the remaining customers on the Natchitoches water system.
Crews had to shut down the water supply to the subdivision to repair a leak. That caused a drop in pressure, making the water within the distribution system to have questionable microbiological quality, according to system officials.
Payne Subdivision customers should disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation or rinsing food. Water should be boiled for one minute in a clean container. Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.