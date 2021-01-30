HAUGHTON, La. - Village Water System has issued a boil advisory for its members in the Haughton area.
Due to an emergency repair on the main line that feeds the area, the water had to be turned off immediately. The boil advisory is effective immediately for those with a complete water loss.
The boil advisory is in effect for 1217 Winfield Rd. to 111 Winfield Rd.; including all of Smith Circle, Violet Dr. and Fullwood Rd.
The advisory has been issued as a precaution after the water was turned off to fix the main line and will be in effect until further notice.
Village Water System recommends that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming by boiling it for at least one full minute. Water used in fountain drinks, ice, teeth brushing, and in food preparation should all be boiled.