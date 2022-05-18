PRINCETON, La. - A water boil advisory has been issued for some members of the Village Water System in the Minden area.
The advisory was issued Wednesday morning after the water was shut off to repair leak.
The boil advisory includes all of Goodwill Road, starting at 9185 Highway 80 going east which includes all of St. James Church Road, Barbeques Road and Freight Entrance Road.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it by boiling it for at least one full minute. Water used in fountain drinks, ice, teeth brushing and in food preparation should all be boiled.