The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for a portion of Bossier Parish that receives water from the city. The advisory is for residents and businesses along Airline Drive from North Willow Drive to Kingston Road. The advisory also includes residents and businesses on Kingston Road between Airline Drive and Benton Road as well as those on Swan Lake Road east of Airline Drive.
At approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday a contractor performing a water service connection for a new development in the 5500 block of Airline Drive accidentally ruptured a water main that flows water to the area. Crews have been mobilized to make the necessary repairs. However, until the repairs are complete, customers along Airline Drive from North Willow Drive to Kingston Road will temporarily not have water. Customers along Kingston Road between Airline Drive and Benton Road as well as those on Swan Lake Road east of Airline Drive did not lose service but experienced low water pressure.
The advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area to boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.