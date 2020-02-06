BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for residents and businesses located in a small area along Barksdale Highway between Beverly Street and Mason Drive.
The Utility Department is performing an emergency 12-inch water main repair near the intersection of Beverly Street and Shreveport Barksdale Highway. Repairs began Thursday afternoon.
Customers will have low water pressure through the duration of the repair efforts. The work is expected to be finished by 10 p.m.
The advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area to boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption.