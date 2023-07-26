BOSSIER CITY, La. - A boil advisory was put in place for the East Central Bossier Water System Tuesday night.
Areas impacted include:
- Seven Pines Road to Butler Hill Road on LA Hwy. 160
- Ward Line Road, Derbe Lane, Merrill Lane, Leslie Road, Butler Hill Road, Scarborough Lane and Road, Elite Lane, and Thornton Road
An outage was planned to install a valve and to replace the main and all roots. Work is expected to take approximately five to six hours.
During the boil order, consumers in the area should disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods) until this boil advisory is rescinded by the following means:
- Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)
Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1, Parish of Bossier, will notify residents when advisory is rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health–Office of Public Health, after water samples collected from this part of the water supply system show our water to be safe.