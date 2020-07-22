PRINCETON, La. The Village Water System issued a boil advisory Wednesday afternoon for some members in the Princeton area. The water had to be turned off to make a repair on the main line, according to a news release.
The water boil advisory is effective for those with a complete loss of water. Loss of pressure while not suffering a complete loss of water does not require a boil advisory.
The boil advisory includes an area extending from: Randy Lane, Cindy Lane, Mack Drive, Woodland Circle and all of Tall Timbers.
Residents are encouraged to boil tap water for at least one minute before drinking it, using it for washing fruits and vegetables, or using it for brushing teeth.