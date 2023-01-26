SHREVEPORT, La. - The Four Forks Water System issued a boil advisory for 200 customers in southwest Caddo parish Thursday afternoon.
An electrical outage is blamed for the boil order. The water system said the advisory will expire next Wednesday.
