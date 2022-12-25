PLAIN DEALING, La. - The Town of Plain Dealing has issued a boil advisory for their entire water system. The advisory is for all Plain Dealing water customers.
Plain Dealing maintenance crews responded to an emergency loss of power to their automated groundwater well control panel at approximately 4:45 this morning. Maintenance crews responded and were able to power up the wells and begin refilling the water storage tank. As a result the majority of Plain Dealing water customers may have experienced low water pressure. The tank is currently filling and pressure will increase shortly.
The advisory is a precautionary measure and Plain Dealing recommends water customers boil their water for one (1) minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.
Water customers will be notified when the advisory is rescinded.