SHREVEPORT, La. -- Boil advisories have been issued for west Shreveport and several neighborhoods in Springhill.
In Shreveport, a water main break near Hollywood Avenue is causing water pressure in the following areas:
- South of Greenwood Road
- West of Hearne Avenue
- North of Hollywood Avenue
- East of Kennedy Drive
In Springhill, Meadowcreek residents on Highway 157 east of 11th Street southeast to the city limit and residents on Lakewood Drive from Machen Drive to Highway 157 are affected.
Residents are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before using.
Boil water for one full minute before brushing teeth, making ice, and preparing food. The one minute starts after the water begins boiling.
