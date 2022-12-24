COUSHATTA, La. - The Town of Coushatta Water system has experienced problems with their water supply system due to low pressure below 20 PSI.
Due to these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.
Therefore, as a precaution, the Coushatta Water System is issuing a boil advisory for the entire system effective immediately. The boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System.
The Town of Zwolle in Sabine Parish is issuing a system wide precautionary boil advisory due to low water pressure. Samples are expected to be presented to the State Lab on Jan 27.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, including fountain drinks. Making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rising of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.
The Department of Water and Sewerage has also issued a boil advisory for the southeast pressure zone in Shreveport after several water main and residential line blowouts.
Water pressure in that zone is extremely low. The boil advisory is effective immediately and includes customers to the south of East Bert Kouns, some subdivisions along Linwood Avenue south of Bert Kouns, and the area southeast of the Interstate 49 and 3132 interchange.