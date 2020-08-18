SHREVEPORT, La- A boil advisory has been issued for homes and businesses near North Pines Road and I-20 because of a water main blow out. That is according to the Department of Water and Sewerage.
The water was cut off for repairs, and many will have little to no water pressure.
Customers impacted by the boil advisory and the water main break are:
- In areas south of South Lakeshore Drive, west of I-220, and north of I-20
- All tenants of the 6205 Westport Avenue Center and 6730 Pines Road Center
- Businesses in the 6700 Block of Pines Road including Whataburger, Wendy's, Circle K, and Barksdale Federal Credit Union
The Department of Water and Sewerage recommends boiling water before consuming it in any way, including before making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation.
Boil water for one full minute before consumption. This means one full minute after the water has been brought to a boil.