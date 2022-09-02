UPDATE: The boil advisory has been lifted for the entire city of Shreveport as of Saturday morning.
The Louisiana Department of Health rescinded the advisory for the west pressure zone.
UPDATE:
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A boil advisory has been rescinded for the main pressure zone, according to an update provided by the city Friday night.
This zone impacts most Shreveport water customers and feeds the city’s hospitals. Only the west zone remains under a boil advisory and it’s expected to be lifted Saturday.
ORIGINAL STORY:
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport boil water advisory has been lifted Friday afternoon for the southeast portion of the city, however, most of the city remains under the advisory.
The southeast zone includes customers to the south of East Bert Kouns, some subdivisions along Linwood Avenue south of Bert Kouns and the area southeast of the Interstate 49 and Louisiana Highway 3132 interchange.
The city's Department of Water and Sewerage says repairs at four sites have been completed. Work ended just before noon Friday on the west Shreveport elevated tank and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has given its approval for water sampling to begin in that area.
Workers finished some of the repairs Thursday at the St. Vincent water tower, the Linwood water tank and the elevated ground storage site at 70th Street and Pines Road. Water sampling began when the work was completed.
The water department staff collected samples though the night and once analyzed LDH could rescind the boil advisory for the other zones.
The city has not released a time that other parts of Shreveport will have the boil advisory lifted.
The boil advisory was issued following a routine inspection by the Louisiana Department of Health, which identified areas needing repairs on top of several storage tanks at key points in the system.