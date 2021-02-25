NATCHITOCHES, La. – The boil advisory has been lifted for customers living in the Natchitoches city limits, with the exception of Highway 6 West and the Interstate 49 corridor.
The Louisiana Department of Health collected a sample of water from the area on Wednesday and notified the city Thursday the water was safe for human consumption and use.
Samples have been collected for Waterworks District 1, Highway 6 West and the I-49 Corridor. Until further notice, customers in those areas should still adhere to the boil advisory.