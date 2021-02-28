HOMER, La- The boil advisory issued in Homer due to extreme winter weather has been lifted as of Sunday afternoon.
This is according to Lorenzo Wright Jr., the Town of Homer Community Liaison.
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN MILLER...SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ARKANSAS AND NORTH CENTRAL BOSSIER PARISHES... At 657 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bradley, or 16 miles west of Springhill, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Bradley, Canfield and Gin City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * From Monday afternoon until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 170.5 feet. * Flood stage is 172.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to 182.0 feet next Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. &&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * From late Monday night until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 12.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue rising to 18.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Lowland flooding will continue for several more days. &&
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 14 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS UNION IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS COLUMBIA IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA LINCOLN UNION IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE BOSSIER CADDO CLAIBORNE DE SOTO RED RIVER WEBSTER IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS CHEROKEE GREGG HARRISON NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK SHELBY SMITH THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, BOSSIER CITY, CARTHAGE, CENTER, COUSHATTA, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, HAYNESVILLE, HENDERSON, HOMER, JACKSONVILLE, LOGANSPORT, LONGVIEW, MAGNOLIA, MANSFIELD, MARSHALL, MARTIN, MINDEN, NACOGDOCHES, RINGGOLD, RUSK, RUSTON, SHREVEPORT, SPRINGHILL, STONEWALL, AND TYLER.
