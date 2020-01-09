CONVERSE, La- A boil order is in effect for one part of DeSoto Parish. Officials with The South DeSoto Water System say water pressure dropped during an operation to replace a four inch master meter.
The work took place at Well Site #14, located at 1194 Highway 481.
According to a release from the water system, the lowered the water pressure caused the lines to be restricted for a short while.
Currently, the water system is operating with full pressure.
Until further notice, residents are advised to boil water for one minute before using it for cooking or drinking.
Upon full operation, samples will be taken from five POC's located in various areas of the system.
Customers will be notified immediately once a clear report comes back from the Louisiana Department of Health.