Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY FOR THIS EVENING IS CANCELLED... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...WINDS HAVE DIMINISHED THIS EVENING BUT ARE FORECAST TO AGAIN INCREASE TO 15 TO 20 MPH ON FRIDAY. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND EAST AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&