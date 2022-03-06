MARSHALL, Texas- The City of Marshall experienced a 24” water main break on Friday, March 4 in the 600 block of Carter Street. City Crews were unable to isolate the 24” water main for repairs and were required to shut down the main pumps at the water treatment plant.
Outside contractors were brought in to make the necessary repairs on the water main. The City of Marshall Distribution crew and contractors were able to repair the water main in the 600 block of Carter Street on March 5 and the water plant was able to slowly bringing its systems back online.
However, due to low pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Marshall public water system to notify all customers in the affected area to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). The boil water notice is for ALL RESIDENTS on the City of Marshall water system.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two (2) minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
Due to the loss of water or low pressure, The City of Marshall is offering bottled water to the residents of Marshall. You may pick up the water at the Convention Center on Saturday, March 5 starting at 1:00 p.m.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the water plant at (903)-935-4486.