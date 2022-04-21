SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto authorities are investigating at bomb threats at schools Thursday morning.
Sheriff’s deputies say threats were called into Northwood High School in Caddo Parish and Benton High School in Bossier Parish.
Deputies have searched the two schools and found no explosive devices. Both agencies have turned attention to investigating where the calls came from.
DeSoto sheriff's deputies said they are aware of numerous alerts and calls sent through a third party application regarding bomb threats to local schools. DPSO responded to all schools to ensure safety as a precaution.
"We do not believe there is any merit to these alerts, and they appear to be a hoax at this time. These messages are currently under investigation. We want to alert the public as to avoid confusion and/or rumor," DPSO said in a Facebook post.
The all-clear has been given at Benton High School and students are going back to class. Authorities say a robocall appears to be the source of the alleged bomb threat and that multiple school districts throughout the area and nation also received it.
KTBS will continue to update you on these stories.