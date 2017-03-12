Texarkana police investigated three bomb threats Sunday on both sides of the city.
All of the calls came in around 2pm according to Texarkana Texas police. The first was made to Texarkana Arkansas police regarding a McDonald’s on East 7th Street. The restaurant was put on lockdown as police searched the building. Nothing suspicious was found at the location.
The second call warned police about a threat at CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System. That call was soon followed by one about the Wadley Regional Medical Center. Both locations were put on lockdown as officers searched the buildings. Officers did not find any suspicious packages or bombs at either location. The lockdowns were lifted after the searches were completed.
None of the searched locations were evacuated because nothing was found.
There is no word on whether the calls are related. Detectives are currently investigating the incidents.