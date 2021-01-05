Bond for suspect in fatal shooting of E Texas pastor set at $3.5M

TYLER, Texas - Bond for a Marshall man suspected of fatally shooting the pastor of an East Texas church on Sunday morning has been set at $3.5 million.
Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 21, was booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of capital murder by terror threat or other felony, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond on the capital murder charge is $2 million. The other charges carry a bond of $750,000 apiece.
Woolen was hiding out in the Starrville Methodist Church overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.
Pastor Mark Allen McWilliams and three others got to the church, 17339 FM 16, Sunday morning to prepare for Sunday service, Smith said. When McWilliams opened the door to the bathroom, he found Woolen holding a red bank bag from the church and clutching a firearm.
“As the pastor opened the bathroom door, he was confronted by the individual who had been hiding in the church. Apparently, he fled in the woods and when everyone had left he retreated into the church. He had one of those red bank bags that belonged to the pastor,” Smith said. “The pastor, who had a firearm himself, apparently drew his firearm on the individual and ordered him to stop. He came toward the front door then lunged at the pastor and disarmed the pastor. He then used the pastor’s firearm ... the pastor is deceased at this time.”
Smith said McWilliams used his firearm to make Woolen get down on the floor, but the pastor got distracted with his wife.
“And the suspect lunged at him, and was able to take the firearm out of his hand,” Smith said.
McWilliams, 62, of Frankston, died of his injuries before police arrived on scene. Another individual was treated for non-life-threatening injuries related to a gunshot, while McWilliams’ wife, Rosemary, was taken to the hospital after suffering a fall.
Woolen fled in a pickup owned by one of the victims after the shooting. The truck, with the help of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and state troopers, was found and disabled using OnStar technologies. Woolen was taken into custody in Marshall and then to a Tyler hospital for what Smith believed to be a “burn.”
Smith said, “We were able to work through some OnStar technology to find the vehicle. A Harrison County deputy was able to get behind it and it was disabled.”
According to Smith, the incident began with a pursuit around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, when police heard reports that Woolen, driving a dark-colored vehicle, brandished a shotgun out of the sunroof in Lindale.
A Smith County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of the Chevron Convenience Store at 303 S. Main St. in Lindale and attempted to contact Woolen, but he fled, speeding across Farm-to-Market roads and Interstate 20 at rates of 100 mph until his vehicle crashed on the property of Starrville Methodist Church and Woolen ran into the woods.
Law enforcement worked to establish a perimeter, bringing in K-9 deputies and a drone to help find Woolen. A shotgun was recovered at the scene of the crash. The search area was expanded after several hours, “as it was felt that the suspect had escaped the perimeter,” according to a release. Law enforcement personnel remained in the area for several more hours.