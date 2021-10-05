MANY, La. -- A Sabine Parish man arrested late last week in connection with the death of his girlfriend is free on bond.
Sabine Parish District Judge Stephen Beasley set a $10,000 bond for Freddie Shawn Terrell, 41, of Marthaville, on Monday. Terrell posted bond and was released before noon.
Terrell is accused of vehicular homicide in the death of Samantha Renee Pool, 23, of Robeline.
Terrell called 911 early Friday morning to report that he ran over a woman on Emanuel Church Road north of Terrell Road. Deputies arrived to find him with Pool, who was lying partially in the ditch and roadway.
Deputies initiated CPR until an EMS unit arrived. Pool was taken to Sabine Medical Center, where she died.
Terrell told deputies he and Pool had been drinking and began arguing. He said Pool opened the front passenger door and jumped out. Terrell said the right rear tires of his 2008 Dodge flatbed dually truck ran over Pool before he could stop.
Pool's funeral is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday at Crossroads Baptist Church in Marthaville, where she was a member.
According to her obituary, Pool was a Natchitoches Central High School graduate who attended Northwestern State University. She loved spending time outdoors and was known as a person who was always willing to help those in need. Her compassion for others extended to Camp Rainman of Northwest Louisiana, a summer camp for children with special needs where Pool did volunteer work.