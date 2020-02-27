MANY, La. – Bond has been set for three Many High School students charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two fellow students.
Two of the three were in Sabine District Court Thursday, where District Judge Stephen Beasley set bonds of $25,000 and $50,000, respectively, for Reginald Mitchell Jr., 17, and Keelan Williams, 17, both of Many. Mitchell is charged with accessory to sexual battery and Williams with second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery.
Bond is also set at $50,000 for Quacie Kerlegon, 18. He’s charged with second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery.
They are among eight MHS basketball players arrested after a viral video circulated through a social media app that showed a student being held down and sodomized with an object that was put into his rectum.
A second student was also reportedly assaulted in a similar manner.
The remaining five students are juveniles. Their charges include sexual battery, second-degree kidnapping and pornography involving juveniles. All were taken to Ware Youth Center in Coushatta.
Mitchell and Williams will be prosecuted as adults because the state law that requires 17-year-olds accused of violent offenses to go into the juvenile justice system is not effective until July 1. However, district attorneys can still charge 17-year-olds accused of serious crimes as adults at any time.
In connection with the investigation, two MHS coaches, Darrin Dyess and Ryan Vines, are on leave with pay from the school district.