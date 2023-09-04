BOSSIER CITY, LA. - She started with a booth at farmers' markets and festivals. Now, a Bossier City woman is expanding her business.
"I was thinking about it the other day and I almost was about to get emotional. It's like, Oh my gosh. Like it was, it just makes me really happy that everybody has came together to support our business,” said Leslie Salley, owner of SoBo Cold Brew.
When Leslie started SoBo Cold Brew, she wasn't sure what to expect.
"Well, we started around this time, if not earlier last year. So we were doing it at the very end of July last year. We were doing farmer's markets and festivals,” said Salley.
She sells cream soda, coffee, tea, and more. She started her business after seeing support from her coworkers.
"I was making cold brew at home. And it would always be too much. And I would take it to work and everybody would drink it and love it. And I said, 'Well, I'm just going to sell it',” said Salley.
Now, after a year of pop-ups at farmers' markets and festivals, her business has expanded into a brick and mortar store inside Pierre Bossier Mall.
"We have a lot of following. A lot of people love our products, so we've had great success over the past year. I decided, Hey, let's open up a store. I just need a bigger place. Like we just keep expanding,” said Salley.
She's thankful that the community supports local businesses like hers and made this possible.
"It has made me really happy that a lot of people will come out and support us, especially our other small business friends,” said Salley.