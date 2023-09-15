SHREVEPORT, La. -- You can bring home a dog or cat this weekend for free.
The Bossier City Animal Control is waiving adoption fees with the help from an organization called the Best Friends Animal Society.
Robin Martin of Ringgold took advantage of the offer Friday and met Marvin, a lab-mix, for the first time. It is love at first sight, with lots of belly rubs. Most importantly, he passed the cat test.
Marvin now has a forever home, but there are plenty of other dogs and cats to adopt.
"We have over 100 adoptable cats alone and over 60 dogs," said Susan Stanford of the Bossier City Animal Control.
The Best Friends Animal Society is teaming up with the shelter for National Adoption Weekend. The group says by adopting a shelter pet, two lives are saved – that of the adopted cat or dog, and another that can now take their space in the shelter.
"Bring an ID, fill out an application, and if you're approved you can bring your best friend home today," said Stanford.