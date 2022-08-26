BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to clear the shelters this weekend.
Adoption fees are waived Saturday and Sunday. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
"We are bursting at the seams with wonderful, sweet, adorable fur- babies that all need homes. Let us help you find your next furry friend today. With local and national animal shelters filled to the brim and more needing shelter every day, Bossier City Animal Services is inviting everybody to come view, visit with and adopt your local animals in need, at no cost. All fur-babies deserve fur-ever homes!!” said Shari Wood, Bossier City Animal Services superintendent.
BCAS is located at 3217 Old Shed Rd, next to Tinsley Park. View available pets at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/la/bossier-city/bossier-city-animal-services-la278/. Choose “Shelters & Rescues” and search for Bossier City Animal Services.
All adoptions include spay/neuter and age appropriate vaccinations, including rabies.
“Every day we field and turn away one to twenty or more calls asking us to take stray and owner surrender animals that can no longer be cared for, are no longer wanted or have wandered up to strangers for help. Most of these callers have to be turned away due to lack of space in the shelter. We want to be able to help them all, but we simply do not have the space, staffing or funds to do it; and, our local rescues are also overrun. We have been lucky in recent years to have help from rescues and shelters in the Northern states, but many of those are also overrun and struggling to save lives local to them this year. When we are filled to capacity as we have been, the only option is to either find adopters or humanely euthanize good, loving and healthy animals that have been waiting for their fur-ever home,” said Wood.
“Additionally, we do our best to work with people in the community to house animals in foster homes outside of the shelter, but those are severely limited as well. If you aren’t ready to commit to adoption but would like to help, please consider fostering to still make a big difference in saving lives. Your foster home also saves two lives … the one you foster and the one that gets the kennel," said Wood.