BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Arts Council could be losing $50,000 in funding for its management of what's known as the plaza in the East Bank District.
Brittainy Pope says she had only been on the job as executive director for two weeks when she was told by Mayor Tommy Chandler and some of his staff that their services managing the plaza right across the street would no longer be needed.
That happened on Oct. 3.
Pope said the funding is one-fifth of the Bossier Arts Council's budget. BAC has been managing and booking all of the events at the plaza since 2018.
BAC was told by the city that management would be handled "in house" going forward. The Bossier City Council will vote Oct. 18 on whether to repeal the ordinance that provides the funding.
"The Bossier Arts Council has continued to manage the plaza, not just getting individuals to book the plaza, but initiating programming for the plaza as well. We help organizations that may have wanted to come in, hold open markets, which also helps small local businesses that are looking to launch out and get their product out there, we help with that as well," said Pope.
KTBS was unable to reach anyone at City Hall for an interview on what prompted the plan to remove BAC from its management position.